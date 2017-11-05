Toronto pop-rockers hit the Okanagan

The Elwins take the Vernon Ratio Coffee and Pastry Stage Nov. 7, and stop in Kelowna at The Habitat Nov. 8. (Jesse Korgemaa photo)

It’s a sound that blends with the appearance in perfect harmony.

Toronto-based pop-rockers The Elwins are on tour following the release of their new hit, Hey! Ya, You — a contemporary rock anthem that plays out to contrasted, artistic visuals in their new music video. And it’s a forward-moving sound The Elwins are bringing to Vernon’s Ratio Coffee and Pastry Nov. 7 and Kelowna’s The Habitat Nov. 8.

“We worked with friends of ours from Toronto (Vanessa Heins, Zachary Rose and Jesse Korgemaa) who came up with a concept that touched on the meaning of the song in a manner that we all really liked,” the band said of their Nov. 2 drop in a release.

The tour falls on the heels of The Elwins’ new full-length album, Beauty Community, featuring 13 tracks and lyric videos on the horizon.

“Looking back, it kind of blows my mind thinking about all the different conversations we had about the new album and how much we supported each other through the process of making it,” said bassist/singer Francesco Figliomeni. “I guess it’s not exactly a surprise but a nice reminder that four different people with different tastes can come together and create something.”

Comprised of singer/guitarist Matt Sweeney, drummer Travis Stokl, guitarist/keyboardist Feurd and Figliomeni, The Elwins joined forces in 2006, developing a chemistry over the years that has led them to a 2016 Juno-nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year with their debut single, So Down Low.

The Elwins take the Ratio Coffee and Pastry Stage Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 through Side Door. Tickets are available for The Elwins’ 9 p.m. Nov. 8 show at The Habitat for $10 through Ticketfly. Ages 19-and-up only.