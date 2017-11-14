Unique New Year’s Eve event in Kelowna

Kelowna Concierge and Start Fresh Kitchen are offering a unique New Year’s Eve event.

Kelowna Concierge and Start Fresh Kitchen are offering a unique New Year’s Eve event.

The night will feature an intimate concert by two-time JUNO Award winning Indie-Rock musician, Dan Mangan. Hosted on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the panoramic seventeenth floor on Landmark 6, the event includes views of the fireworks, locally sourced eats by Start Fresh Kitchen, bar service with sparkling toast at midnight and late night dancing with live DJ.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for guests to arrive, enjoy bites, drinks and live music before the eastern time countdown and fireworks at 9 p.m.

The firework finale is the perfect introduction to acclaimed musician, Dan Mangan, who will entertain in an intimate set while guests continue to enjoy their sips and snacks. By 11 p.m., the sweets buffet is served and live DJ will get the room moving with some dance beats before leading the countdown to midnight. The sparkling wine begins to flow before 12 a.m. for the imminent toast and dancing continues until 1am.

Dan Mangan is a two-time JUNO award winning & two-time Polaris Music Prize listed musician and songwriter. He lives in Vancouver, British Columbia with his wife and sons. With Jesse Zubot, he scored Hector And The Search For Happiness, a feature film starring Simon Pegg. Mangan has toured extensively in North America, Europe and Australia. He released his fourth LP, Club Meds, in 2015 to much critical acclaim, under the moniker “Dan Mangan + Blacksmith” (Blacksmith referring to long-time collaborators). In June 2016, Mangan released Unmake, an EP featuring five songs including a cover of Robyn’s “Hang With Me” with two songs off Club Meds reworked, including “Forgetery” featuring Tegan Quin, and new songs “Whistleblower” and “Race To The Bottom.”

Tickets are available for purchase at www.NYEKelowna.com with special early bird pricing of $149.00/person + tax until Nov. 30. Event tickets are then available at $199.00/person + tax until Dec. 31 while supplies last.

Previous story
Harpist performs in experimental music series
Next story
VIDEO: Amazon to launch a new Lord of the Rings series

Just Posted

Lost camera returned to Kelowna woman

Kelowna grandmother is elated by the return of her camera that had irreplaceable pictures on it

Get ready for the ringing bells of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan kicks off the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

No charges in downtown confrontation

Multiple police officers responded to incident in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night

Passion for art with Peachland Seniors

Peachland 50-plus activity centre near Kelowna had another busy month

Remembrance Day in Kelowna

Hundreds gather in City Park to remember those who gave sacrifice for this country

Unique New Year’s Eve event in Kelowna

Kelowna Concierge and Start Fresh Kitchen are offering a unique New Year’s Eve event.

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Most Read