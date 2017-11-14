Unique New Year’s Eve event in Kelowna

Kelowna Concierge and Start Fresh Kitchen are offering a unique New Year’s Eve event.

The night will feature an intimate concert by two-time JUNO Award winning Indie-Rock musician, Dan Mangan. Hosted on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the panoramic seventeenth floor on Landmark 6, the event includes views of the fireworks, locally sourced eats by Start Fresh Kitchen, bar service with sparkling toast at midnight and late night dancing with live DJ.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for guests to arrive, enjoy bites, drinks and live music before the eastern time countdown and fireworks at 9 p.m.

The firework finale is the perfect introduction to acclaimed musician, Dan Mangan, who will entertain in an intimate set while guests continue to enjoy their sips and snacks. By 11 p.m., the sweets buffet is served and live DJ will get the room moving with some dance beats before leading the countdown to midnight. The sparkling wine begins to flow before 12 a.m. for the imminent toast and dancing continues until 1am.

Dan Mangan is a two-time JUNO award winning & two-time Polaris Music Prize listed musician and songwriter. He lives in Vancouver, British Columbia with his wife and sons. With Jesse Zubot, he scored Hector And The Search For Happiness, a feature film starring Simon Pegg. Mangan has toured extensively in North America, Europe and Australia. He released his fourth LP, Club Meds, in 2015 to much critical acclaim, under the moniker “Dan Mangan + Blacksmith” (Blacksmith referring to long-time collaborators). In June 2016, Mangan released Unmake, an EP featuring five songs including a cover of Robyn’s “Hang With Me” with two songs off Club Meds reworked, including “Forgetery” featuring Tegan Quin, and new songs “Whistleblower” and “Race To The Bottom.”

Tickets are available for purchase at www.NYEKelowna.com with special early bird pricing of $149.00/person + tax until Nov. 30. Event tickets are then available at $199.00/person + tax until Dec. 31 while supplies last.