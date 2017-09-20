Vancouver Symphony set to play in the Okanagan

The VSO will play in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon later this month.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will perform in the Okanagan later this month as part of a tour of the BC Interior.

The three VSO appearances—in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon—will also help the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra kick off its 58th season.

Conductor Bramwell Tovey will lead the VSO in its performances as part of the tour celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday.

“We are all very excited to present the VSO for our audiences throughout the Okanagan,” said OSO music director Rosemary Thomson.

“Maestro Tovey has been a huge mentor to me, and I’m thrilled that our community will get to experience his extraordinary leadership and versatility both on the podium and through his new composition, Ancestral Voices.”

The VSO will perform two classics of the orchestral repertoire, Rossini’s William Tell Overture, which inspired the Lone Ranger television show theme and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, which is a blockbuster masterpiece guaranteed to bring the audience to its feet, said Thompson.

In addition, the VSO will also feature the new work composed by Tovey, written to showcase B.C. mezzo-soprano, Marion Newman of the Kwagliuth and Stó:lo First Nation.

The VSO performances are the first in The Chase Wines Masterworks series presented by the OSO throughout the season.

This six part series features signature concerts and special guest artists.

Thomson will also offer insights about the music for each evening at the OSO’s Maestra’s Chat events. Those will take place one hour before each Masterworks performance in all three cities.

The VSO performance dates times and ticket information are as follows;

Kelowna—Kelowna Community Theatre, Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 pm. Tickets at Kelowna Tickets (250-862-2867)

Penticton—Cleland Theatre, Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm. Ticket at the Shatford Centre (in person) or by phone at 888-974-9170

Vernon—Vernon District Performing Arts Centre, Sunday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 pm. Tickets at the VPAC box office (250-549-7469)

Tickets for all shows are also available online at www.okanagansymphony.com.