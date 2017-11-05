VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Netflix has fired Kevin Spacey from “House of Cards” after sexual harassment allegations against the actor. The streaming provider also refused to release upcoming film “Gore” featuring the actor. Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp last week who accused Spacey of seducing him when he was only 14. Since Spacey’s apology, more people have accused him of sexual harassment.

Previous story
Vernon musician ready to rock return of popular TV program

Just Posted

Community Leader Awards: Leader of the Year Curtis McTavish

The Kelowna Capital News Leader of the Year, sponsored by Okanagan College, is Curtis McTavish

Okanagan Shuswap housing sales cooling off

Regional sales for October six per cent off 2016, says Kelowna report

UPDATE: Kelowna resident found safe

RCMP located Kierstyn Brittany Patterson on Saturday after she was reported missing on Nov. 2.

New homeless shelter opens in West Kelowna

The shelter is the only one in the city and will provide services for the colder months

Rockets, London Drugs partner for autism

Kelowna’s WHL team gets together with the community to support the Canucks Autism Network

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

Team B.C. wins bronze at women’s hockey nationals

Several Okanagan players represented the province at the national hockey tournament

Gunman opens fire at Texas church: reports

More than 20 people are said to have been killed in the shooting

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Police seek help in finding missing Kelowna woman

April Conlin’s family is concerned for her health and well-being

Mountie injured, manhunt on for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Kamloops incident

Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn

Company appears on Dragon’s Den

A company in Kelowna will be making an appearance on the show, Nov. 8

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

Most Read