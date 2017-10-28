VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
Which movie was your favourite?
The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.
Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):
Kelowna - Connor Gartner saved to buy a laptop for two years by delivering newspapers
Kelowna - Every Saturday, the Capital News will highlight popular stories
City flushing water mains in anticipation of lifting advisory
Five people died of overdoses in Abbotsford Friday night, six people overdosed in Victoria Thursday
In the first of a series of Best of Kelowna features, we present Bruce Cook’s unreal story
B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes
After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author
Kelowna - The farmer’s market encourages youth to decorate pumpkins after watching them grow
Kelowna - I’m not a bridge builder or engineer but how hard would it be to remove the cement barriers
New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides
Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard
Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport
Kelowna - A pilot program is being launched for responder’s families
Which movie was your favourite?