VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

The force is still strong in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Here are the five-best performing movies of all-time (all figures in U.S. dollars):

5) “Star Wars” (1977)

4) “Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith” (2005)

3) “Star Wars: Episode I-The Phantom Menace” (1999)

2) “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016)

1) “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

