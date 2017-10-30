Farmer’s Slaughters kick off season with bottle drive fundraiser

The Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Association (OSRDA) needs your help to kick start their season.

The association will be collecting bottles and cans to sort and refund this weekend, with proceeds going to support their team, the Farmer’s Slaughters. The team will be at Chasers bottle depot, located at 4702 31st Street in Vernon, accepting bottles and cans all day on Sat.,Nov.4.Don’t want to load up your vehicle—don’t worry. Association reps will come to your door if needed. Every household that donates a large, full, black or blue bag will receive a 2 for 1 voucher for the season opener on Nov.18 at Hassen Arena in Armstrong.

To arrange pick up contact the team at osrda.derby@gmail.org.

For more information on the Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Association visit www.osrda.org

