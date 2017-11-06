‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

“Thor: Ragnarok” thundered to one of the year’s best box-office debuts, opening with an estimated $121 million in North American theatres.

The robust debut for the third “Thor” movie was a welcome shot in the arm for Hollywood and theatre owners who have just suffered through a terrible October at the box office.

“Thor: Ragnarok” also bucked the trend of diminishing returns for sequels. The 2011 “Thor” debuted with $65.7 million; 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” opened with $85.7 million.

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who shepherded the $180 million production to Marvel’s best reviews since 2008’s “Iron Man.”

The weekend’s other new nationwide release was the holiday-themed comedy sequel “A Bad Mom’s Christmas.” It grossed $17 million over the weekend.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Previous story
Give your time, help Kelowna beat Ottawa
Next story
Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Just Posted

UPDATE: Barona Beach police action ends peacefully

RCMP asked residents to stay inside Sunday night, while they communicated with a distraught man

Therapy dog Dorado off to work with kids

Okanagan raised, Kelowna, Vernon, Enderby program looks for more volunteers

Off the road in West Kelowna

Old Okanagan Highway down to single-lane alternating after single vehicle accident

60 years of dancing for Westsyde Squares

West Kelowna Square Dance Club celebrate 60 years of dancing Saturday

College showcases careers at weekend fair

Among the careers on display was commercial pilot, an industry that is in need of workers

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Letter: Liberals have forgotten seniors

Wake up and pay some thought to the rest of us that have paid our share of taxes in this country

Senior’s column: Music works wonders for the brain

Kelowna columnist says musical memories of songs that we love stay preserved in an area of our brain

Letter: Kelowna drivers have some learning to do

Drivers need to understand the traffic problems they are causing behind them

Legal 101 for employers and immigrants

KCR Community Resources in Kelowna is offering a series eight free information sessions

Forecast says winter is here to stay in the Okanagan

It’s true what they say: winter is coming. Or, rather, it’s already here

Curling Classic drawing to a close

Curlers preparing for final rounds of world curling tour stop

Column: What to do with rising interest rates

Kelowna columnists say a big concern is what type of interest rate is for you

Most Read