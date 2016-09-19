Meditative Dance Workshop early registratio to Sept. 30

Julie Plotkin

This three-day workshop with Julie Plotkin from the Sunshine Coast will provide an introduction to a meditative dance practice called 5Rhythms.

The 5Rhythms are an exhilarating and liberating approach to the exploration of improvised movement and dance that is authentic, inspired and catalytic. It is a workout for body and soul, a moving meditation, a spiritual practice designed to release the dancer that lives in every body, regardless of age, experience or condition.

The theme of the workshop is Connections. How do we connect with ourselves? How do we connect with others? Where is our place in the tribe? When and why do I disconnect from myself or others? How can I reconnect?

In Connections, these questions will be explored through all three levels of relationship: Being with ourselves, relating with another and moving with the tribe as a whole. We will move from being internal to external and back again, aware of where our comfort lies, and where we feel pushed to our growth edge.

This is the third 5Rhythms workshop to take place in Kelowna. The last two attracted dancers from Kelowna to Revelstoke, Vancouver to Saskatchewan.

“5Rhythms is a worldwide phenomenon,” said Katie Brennan, the producer of the workshop. “It’s such a thrill to bring this invigorating practice to the Okanagan.

5Rhythms Instructor Julie Plotkin has been studying 5Rhythms since 2001 and became a 5Rhythms® instructor in 2014. Plotkin holds a B.A. in Philosophy from Queens University, as well as a B.Ed from Simon Fraser University. In addition to her formal education, Plotkin has obtained certification as a Jin Shin Do® Bodymind Acupressure practitioner and holds an Esalen Massage® certificate. She maintained a private bodywork practice for several years before changing her career to that of teaching.

The workshop is structured with a drop-in/introductory session on Friday, Oct 21, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., followed by two full days Saturday, Oct 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No previous experience is necessary. All sessions will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in downtown Kelowna.

The drop-in Friday night session is $35. The full workshop is $165 for those who register by Sept. 30. These early bird prices will go up on Oct. 1.

To register, visit lotusrock.ca. Cash and cheque payments are also accepted. Contact Katie Brennan at 250-861-0520 or email brennankatie@gmail.com to make arrangements or if you have any other questions.