Feast of Farms to celebrate local agriculture

The second annual Summerland Feast of Farms, to be held on Sept. 9, will be a celebration of Summerland’s agriculture.

“It’s a celebration of our agricultural history throughout the valley but specifically in Summerland,” said Toni Boot, one of the event organizers.

The evening will be held at Dickinson Family Farm and will be limited to 100 people.

The menu will feature local food an beverages.

“It has to be sustainable food, organically grown and locally raised,” Boot said.

Chef Paul Cecconi of Brodo in Penticton will be in charge of the menu once again this year.

“One of his passions is the local, sustainable aspect of food,” Boot said.

Organic beverages from several wineries and cideries will be included in this year’s feast.

In addition, True Grain Bread of Summerland will provide bread and cheese.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., with beverages, cheese and bread from 6 to 7 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

Live music will be provided by the Timbre Wolves.

Erick Thompson will be the master of ceremonies.

Thomas Tumbach of LocalMotive will speak on the importance of local, sustainable agriculture.

Money raised from the event will go to two bursaries for Summerland Secondary School graduates. The bursaries are for graduating students who are studying sustainable agriculture or food and nutrition.

Tickets are available online through Eventbright at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2nd-annual-summerland-feast-of-farms-tickets-34683887441

Additional information is available on Facebook at Summerland Feast of Farms or by emailing feastoffarms2017@gmail.com.