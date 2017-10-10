Glenmore road closure

Beginning tomorrow morning, Valley Road will be closed between Kane and Yates roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

This work is to divert Brant’s creek for the construction of a creek retaining wall, curbing, sidewalk and final paving.

During the closure times, residents will be allowed access to their properties and a marked detour route via Kane, Glenmore and Yates roads will be set-up.

Valley Road will reopen to traffic every evening at 5 p.m. and all day Sundays.

Please obey signage and traffic safety personnel as every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for motorists, residents and businesses. The City of Kelowna and workers on site appreciate the patience of motorists while road work is underway.

This work is expected to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 4.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.