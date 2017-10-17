Kelowna Rockets score, Okanagan kids win

More than $3,000 raised by Peacock Sheridan Group from goals scored in Kelowna Rockets games

An initiative by Kelowna’s Peacock Sheridan Group has raised more than $3,170 for Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

The cheque presentation last month by Brent Peacock and Grant Sheridan was the result of a successful fundraising promotion where $10 was donated to Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs for every goal scored by a Kelowna Rockets’ player in the 2016-17 season.

Peacock Sheridan will continue the fundraiser for the 2017-2018 season making it the third season supporting the children and youth of the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

“These kinds of initiatives, organized by community partners , are much appreciated. The funds raised help us ensure we have the needed supplies, equipment and resources to support the children and youth in our community,” says Richelle Leckey, Community Engagement Coordinator for Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs are so grateful that Peacock Sheridan has chosen Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs as their charity of choice, and would also like to thank the Kelowna Rockets for their contribution and goals.

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs is a leading provider of programs to children and youth that support the healthy physical, educational and social development of more than 7,000 young people and their families each year. We have been helping young people discover, develop, and achieve their potential since 1959.

Clubs offer programs in physical recreation, technology, the arts, personal growth, and more. Many clubs also provide meals, emergency shelter, family support programs, and other support networks for the community. To learn more, visit www.boysandgirlsclubs.ca

