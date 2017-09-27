Prescribed burn Thursday in Granby Provincial Park

The BC Wildfire Service is attempting to stop the spread of the Bluejoint fire.

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting a prescribed burn in Granby Provincial Park tomorrow in an attempt to gain control of the Bluejoint fire, which has been burning for nearly two months.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the wildfire service notes that the prescribed burn is being done to create a fuel break that will protect timber, reduce combustible materials in the area and reduce future chance of catastrophic fire.

Until now, the Bluejoint fire was classified as a modified-response fire – it was actively monitored but because of its location 58 kilometres northwest of Grand Forks, was not being suppressed. The lightening-caused fire started on Aug. 8. It is currently covering 1,824 hectares, but is not threatening any communities or structures.

Apparently smoke can be seen as far away as Big White near Kelowna.

Residents can call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 to report a wildfire.