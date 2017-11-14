Tree of Hope taking shape

Crews are working to get Kelowna’s Tree of Hope up today.

This is the 20th year the lighted tree has been erected in the Landmark Centre, and in the days to come the popular holiday staple will be built upon.

As part of its 2017 Tree of Hope celebrations, a synthetic ice-rink, along with a pop-up Christmas market, will be set up indoors on the 16th floor of Landmark 6 building for three days later this month.

“We wanted to do something bigger this year,” said Landmark Centre spokesman Dallas Gray.

The 20-foot by 60-foot rink and market will be open for three days, running Nov 24 to 26, and the public is asked to make a $5 donation to the Tree of Hope charity. This year the charity, along with its partner TD Canada Trust, will make a $50,000 donation to support a health and wellness study of Kelowna youths, aged eight to 16 years-old. The study is being done by UBCO researchers and is believed to be the first of its kind.

