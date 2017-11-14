Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

Crews are working to get Kelowna’s Tree of Hope up today.

This is the 20th year the lighted tree has been erected in the Landmark Centre, and in the days to come the popular holiday staple will be built upon.

As part of its 2017 Tree of Hope celebrations, a synthetic ice-rink, along with a pop-up Christmas market, will be set up indoors on the 16th floor of Landmark 6 building for three days later this month.

RELATED: HIGH ALTITUDE SKATING AT THE LANDMARK

“We wanted to do something bigger this year,” said Landmark Centre spokesman Dallas Gray.

The 20-foot by 60-foot rink and market will be open for three days, running Nov 24 to 26, and the public is asked to make a $5 donation to the Tree of Hope charity. This year the charity, along with its partner TD Canada Trust, will make a $50,000 donation to support a health and wellness study of Kelowna youths, aged eight to 16 years-old. The study is being done by UBCO researchers and is believed to be the first of its kind.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Passion for art with Peachland Seniors
Next story
No charges in downtown confrontation

Just Posted

Lost camera returned to Kelowna woman

Kelowna grandmother is elated by the return of her camera that had irreplaceable pictures on it

Get ready for the ringing bells of the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Central Okanagan kicks off the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign

Tree of Hope taking shape

Kelowna landmark being hoisted today.

No charges in downtown confrontation

Multiple police officers responded to incident in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night

Passion for art with Peachland Seniors

Peachland 50-plus activity centre near Kelowna had another busy month

Remembrance Day in Kelowna

Hundreds gather in City Park to remember those who gave sacrifice for this country

Unique New Year’s Eve event in Kelowna

Kelowna Concierge and Start Fresh Kitchen are offering a unique New Year’s Eve event.

‘Weinstein Effect’ goes global as powerful men confronted

Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the “Weinstein Effect” is rippling across the globe

Today marks 20-year anniversary of Victoria teen’s murder

An event is being held today in the memory of Reena Virk, who was murdered 20 years ago in Victoria

B.C. residents call on Parks Canada to not kill beavers

A battle has started on South Pender Island where residents are vowing to save beavers

Stories from the overdose crisis’ front lines

Drug users and first responders share stories from the B.C. overdose crisis’ front lines

Donair Cam: Watch your meat on the spit

Halifax’s official food now live streaming 24 hours a day

Father of missing B.C. woman fundraises for drones to help in search

“We’ll fight this right to the very end,” said Simpson. ”We’ll bring our daughter home and lay her to rest here.”

Home sales in B.C. rise in October

Home sales in B.C. rise in October despite higher prices, less choice

Most Read