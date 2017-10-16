5 favourites from Kelowna’s hottest Halloween event

It’s the party of the season: the Rotary Centre for the Arts’ annual Haunted Halloween extravaganza

Kelowna’s hottest Halloween ticket is back.

Celebrating the season from the heart of the city’s Cultural District, the Rotary Centre for the Arts’ annual fundraiser is a full-building event featuring a DJ, live music from Vancouver’s Redeye Empire, fiery fun from Kinshira Performance Troupe and more.

No wonder hundreds of creatively dressed party-goers come from all over the Okanagan to attend this one-of-a-kind party!

1. Great music. Born and bred on Canada’s West Coast, Redeye Empire showcases a unique blend of reggae, rock and ska. Their laid-back attitude paired with an energetic stage presence captivates audiences across North America as they tour with bands like G Love & Special Sauce, Fishbone, Slightly Stoopid, Michael Franti and Xavier Rudd, stopping in venues such as Chicago’s Vic Theatre in, Austin’s Stubbs BBQ and virtually every House of Blues venue on the continent. Celebrating the launch of their fifth album this past spring, a live show is the way to see these guys in their true element.

2. Fiery festivities. “There are whispers around the fire pit at night … when the fire drums will thunder, the cauldron is lit and no one is safe…” Get fired up with the Kinshira Performance Troupe, presenting an intense and daring fire show inspired by a dark ceremony. See the spectacle in the outdoor courtyard then take in the talents of local performers strolling through the crowd.

3. Celebrate the spooky season. While by no means required, costumes are welcome at this Halloween-themed event, which includes also includes a large dance floor where you can kick up your heels.

4. Relax and refresh. As a full-building event, there’s no shortage of experiences to be enjoyed. Need some quiet time? Head to the lounge to relax with a beverage and quiet conversation or visit the bistro for appetizers and lighter fare.

5. For the record. Record your night to remember with a fun photo in Okanagan Photostar’s photo booth.

What you need to know:

The Haunted Halloween Party for ages 19+ runs from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 28 at the Rotary Centre of the Arts. Tickets are $30, available online or at 250-717-5304.

Don’t miss out on this event of the year!