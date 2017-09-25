5 ways to fall into healthy living this autumn

Quick and easy Thai food offers healthy options for the whole family

Shorter days, cooler temperatures and busy schedules make it easy for us to forego summer’s healthy eating promises in favour of quick, easy comfort food.

The good news for Kelowna residents is that thanks to the Bangkok-trained chefs at the award-winning Mon Thong Thai Restaurants, it’s easy to make that quick comfort food a healthy choice as well.

Let’s Talk Health. Coming up Oct. 16, Mon Thong’s Landmark 5 location hosts Aligned Chiropractic for a free, monthly health talk with Dr. Michael Banman, notes Mon Thong owner Joe Karunyasopon, whose son Dr. Ike Karunyasopon is an osteopathic practitioner with the Aligned team. The monthly talks explore general health topics and the October talk typically touches on cancer prevention as well. Meals are served family style, to be enjoyed during the discussion. To reserve your space, call Aligned Chiropractic at 250-762-5696. Get your veggies. Traditional Thai cuisine is loaded with fresh veggies, spices and herbs. In addition to ingredients like bell peppers, cucumber, bok choy and broccoli – all valuable components of a healthy diet – onions, ginger and other additions are delicious year-round, and can help boost wellness in advance of cold season. Good-for-you proteins. Beyond veggies, healthy protein choices are also an important part of any fall menu. At Mon Thong, find ingredients like nuts, egg, seafood and chicken among the other protein choices complementing the numerous veggies and noodles. Slow down and beat the rush. Fall’s return to school, work, after-school sports and other activities means families are busy, and healthy home cooking can get lost in the rush. So when fresh, nutritious and delicious meals are important, Thai cuisine is as close as a visit to Mon Thong – perfect for lunch on the go or relaxing with a sit-down dinner to catch up with the kids. Make it your own. Whether you’re vegetarian or vegan, watching your sugar or avoiding gluten, Mon Thong Thai’s chefs can adapt many dishes to your needs. Spices are similarly flexible and menu options come in a range of heat levels.

***

Mon Thong Thai Restaurant serves fresh, delicious dishes from three Kelowna locations: downtown on Ellis Street, at Orchard Park and at Landmark 5 on Dickson Avenue. Learn more at monthong.ca.