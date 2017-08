Power is out to more than 1000 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country.

More than 1000 Lake Country BC Hydro customers are in the dark following a power outage Thursday afternoon.

The outage is affecting homes from south of Tronson Road to west of Commonage Road.

Strong winds are being reported in the area and according to Environment Canada may gust up to 70 kilometres an hour this evening.

BC Hydro crews are enroute to the scene.

The outage was first reported at 5:45 p.m. and it’s unclear when the power will be restored.