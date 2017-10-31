Credit: Contributed

11 years of fireworks in Lake Country

The annual fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. at Beasley Park

Fireworks will light up the sky tonight as residents from the Okanagan Valley gather to enjoy the show in Beasley Park.

The night will start off with a trick-or-treat stop at Oyama Community Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. and a bonfire in the park. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be offered by the Lake Country Lions Club before the fireworks display at 8 p.m.

The fire department recommends for people to enjoy the show, rather than lighting off fireworks on their own. Fireworks are also illegal in Lake Country, said Brent Penner, deputy fire chief.

“You must have a permit in order to fire off fireworks and there’s a process for that, and there’s a family onerous process for that,” he said.

The public should stay away from the front of the park, from the south shore of Wood Lake where the fireworks will be set up, he said.

Although last year was without excitement, “there have been several years where we’ve had different types of structures and vegetation fires,” said Penner, adding hedge fires have caused problems as the shrubs are close to buildings.

For Halloween, Penner recommends for children to avoid dressing in long, draping costumes, as the costumes can be a fire hazard. Wearing reflectors, using flashlights and travelling in groups is also important for safety precautions, he said.

The fireworks show have been displayed in Lake Country for 11 years and have evolved to a bigger show each year.

Carpooling is recommended as the parking lot at Beasley Park will fill up quickly, said Sheila Gunn, with recreation services for the District of Lake Country.

“It’s evolved to quite a gathering of people,” said Penner.

The fireworks show in Coldstream has been cancelled and there is no show scheduled for Kelowna.

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study
Public portable defibrillator now at seniors’ residence in Kelowna

