350-degree film celebrates Canada’s 150th

Kelowna - Horizon: A 360* Journey will be shown at the Capital News Centre until 6 p.m.

One of the marquee pieces for the national Canada 150 celebration will be in Kelowna this Saturday for one day only. Horizon: A 360* Journey is a visual symphony of Canada presented in a revolutionary way, according to the City of Kelowna.

The 20-minute film is shown in a hemisphere, meaning it’s a 360-degree cinematic experience showcasing Canadian culture and life from every corner of the nation in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

Showings will run every 20 minutes today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Capital News Centre.

“We originally heard about SESQUI and what they were doing for Canada 150 a couple years ago and knew immediately that we wanted to bring the Horizon film to Kelowna,” said Mariko Siggers, neighbourhood services manager. “I’ve only had a chance to watch a couple clips so far, but even the trailer for the video is dazzling.”

The film is free to experience and everyone is welcome to attend. A short trailer is also available for viewing on the Horizon event page at kelowna.ca.

“We’re one of only 50 communities across Canada who will get to view this film the way it was meant to be seen with the full dome experience this year,” said Siggers. “We’re excited to have the opportunity for our residents to be able to see it for themselves, even if it is just for one day.”

