Evacuation order/alert rescinded for Bear Creek fire near Kelowna

The Emergency Operations Centre advises that effective 12:00 p.m. today, the Evacuation Order and Alert for the Bear Creek fire are rescinded. No areas remain under Evacuation Order or Alert.

Residents who have been out of their homes for the Bear Creek fire are heading home today.

Those returning to approximately 105 properties in the Traders Cove subdivision should be aware that active fire suppression continues in the area west of Westside Road. Visible smoke and flames may be seen as B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters remain in the area working over the next few days to completely extinguish the fire. Those returning may encounter various hazards on private properties as a result of the wildfire.

For their safety, members of the public are asked to stay out of the fire-affected area and please obey any warning and hazard signs. This includes not entering any of the local hiking trails including Bear Creek Provincial Park.

Also as of noon today, Westside Road will be open again for two-way traffic. Motorists are asked to use caution driving through the fire area. They may experience temporary delays as fire and utility crews are still working.

While electrical service to the affected area has been restored, as a result of the fire and for the safety of first responders, there was an extended period when there was no electricity throughout the area. Those residents returning may have concerns for food safety. Interior Health advises during an extended power outage, food in a fridge or freezer may not be safe to eat. ‘When in doubt, throw it out’. Specific information about Food, Water Quality, Septic Systems and Fire Retardants is available at:

www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/EmergencyPreparedness/Pages/Forest-Fires.aspx

The Emergency Support Services reception centre is now closed.

Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road is closed to all traffic except for local residents. BC Wildfire Service will allow the resumption of traffic when it is safe.

For campers, information regarding the status of Bear Creek Provincial Park can be found at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/explore/parkpgs/bear_crk/.

The Regional Emergency Program would like to thank all residents for their understanding and patience while supporting first responders on this fire.