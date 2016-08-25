Suspect in Kelowna B&E and touching incident nabbed by police

Kelowna RCMP say a 39-year-old Peachland man is facing sexual assault charges after allegedly breaking into a home and inappropriately touching two woman who were asleep inside on Tuesday night in Kelowna.

Police say at 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 they received a report of a break and enter and sexual assault at a residence in the 1500-block of Highland Drive North in Kelowna.

The suspect, not known to his victims, is believed to have gained entry into the home through an open door, said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The two woman were laying beside each other in the same room.

The women were awakened and initially overcome with shock as they confronted the stranger and demanded he leave.

The suspect left and in doing so, passed one of the women’s boyfriend who had just returned home with his friend.

When the men learned what had transpired they ran from the residence in search of the suspect, who was last seen running east along Highland Drive North.

When police arrived on scene they set up a containment area and with the help of a police dog and witnesses, the suspect was located nearby and taken into custody.

The victims were not physically injured as a result of the incident, said O'Donaghey.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Peachland man, faces potential charges including, break and enter to commit an offence and sexual assault. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in Court today.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.