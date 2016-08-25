Woman rescued from fall down Crawford Falls

Kelowna firefighters put out a blaze at a fruit packing plant in the city early Wednesday morning.

A 27 year old woman was air-lifted to safety Thursday, after falling 100 feet down Crawford Falls.

Kelowna Fire Department arrived first on scene.

"Our team hiked in through a rugged trail, and assessed her and determined helicopter would be the best way to get her out," said platoon captain Steve Wallick.

That decision was based on the nature of the terrain as well as the condition of the woman.

"She was in a lot of pain and any movement was really hard on her," said Wallick.

With air rescue called, the fire department team still had to initiate a ground rescue, as a plan B.

"The guys tried to stabilize her the best they could and set up for a technical rescue up the hillside," he said.

Then air supports arrived.

Penticton Search and Rescue got the call that their helicopter extraction team was needed at around 12:25 p.m. and they were on site at 1:15 p.m., said Randy Brown, public relations officer for Penticton Search and Rescue.

"We performed the extraction and transferred her to BC ambulance," he said.

The woman was conscious at the time.

There's no word on the extent of her injuries.