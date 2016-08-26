Lake Country's Creekside Theatre announces fall show series

Mazacote, a west coast latin style dance band will appear at Creekside Theatre Sept. 10, kicking off the theatre's fall season of shows.

Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre will host an eclectic range of shows this fall, ranging from comedy to family, rock and country music.

The theatre launches its fall performance series during ArtWalk with a West Coast Latin Style Dance Band – Mazacote – performing Saturday, September 10th.

Lake Country’s Cultural Development Coordinator, Ryan Donn, has a diverse range of live shows booked for the theatre from September through November with everything from Rock, Country, Folk, Jazz, Blues, Indie and Alternative music, to Comedy and Family shows as well as a Speaker event.

“It’s very exciting to launch our first jam-packed season of events this fall at the Creekside Theatre,” said Donn. “Due to the smaller size of the theatre – 260 seats – we can focus on hosting more intimate events while offering the most cost-effective shows in the valley at an average ticket price of $25.”

Train Wreck Comedy is a special feature with three shows from the Comedy genre in the fall series. The Folk Club is working with Creekside Theatre on the shows in that genre such as Fred Eaglesmith and Jim Byrnes (Blues/Folk); and the Lake Country Art Gallery is collaborating on a multi-disciplinary art, music and dance show on October 27.

Creekside Theatre is a busy community amenity on the George Elliot Secondary School campus across from Lake Country Municipal Hall. The theatre is easily accessible from highway 97 and has lots of free parking.

Tickets are available online at www.creeksidetheatre.com or can be purchased conveniently from the Kelowna Tickets outlet at Orchard Park Mall, at Tourism Kelowna visitor centre, or at the Customer Service counter at Lake Country Municipal Hall.