Kelowna teenager struck while cycling across crosswalk

A teenage cyclist was sent to hospital for assessment after colliding with a vehicle Thursday evening in Rutland.

Kelowna Mounties received reports at around 9:10 p.m. Aug. 25, of a cyclist involved collision at the intersection of McCurdy Road and Hollywood Road North.

"Police have determined from witnesses at the scene that the driver of a westbound red Mazda 6 was unable to stop in time before colliding with a cyclist crossing McCurdy Road northbound," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release. "The cyclist, who reportedly appeared out of no-where, crossed in a marked crosswalk equipped with flashing lights, which however were not engaged at the time."

The cyclist, a 16-year-old girl from Kelowna, was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services for further assessment. RCMP believe that the youth’s injuries were minor and non-life threatening in nature.

The driver, 36-year-old Alberta woman, remained at scene, rendered assistance to the cyclist and fully co-operated with the RCMP investigation. The driver and her passengers did not sustain any injuries, but were shaken by the incident.

“RCMP wish to remind cyclists to always walk their bikes across busy intersections using the crosswalk and while following traffic signals,” said O’Donaghey.

“A bicycle is the smallest vehicle on the road, therefore it is imperative that all cyclists be visible, ride predictably, know how traffic works and communicate with other road users,” adds O’Donaghey.

RCMP do not believe that speed nor alcohol were contributing factors in this crash. Motor Vehicle Act charges are not being recommended at this time.

If you witnessed this collision and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Cst. Katherine Bizier of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.