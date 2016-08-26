Fire department dispatched to forested area in Peachland

A fire is burning near Victoria Street in Peachland,

There are district firefighters in the bush and the BC Wildfire Service has sent a team of six firefighters along with a helicopter and two tankers to the source.

Witnesses say firefighters have been "hitting it hard" from all angles.

"They have planes dropping retardant on it now," said Peachland resident Shannon Feicht.

Water-bombers and ground crews were in earlier.

The fire doesn't seem to be spreading just yet.