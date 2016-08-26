- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
A fire is burning near Victoria Street in Peachland, in a gulley between Ponderosa golf course and the new housing development on the hill.
Fire department dispatched to forested area in Peachland
Fire crews responded to a forest fire in Peachland Friday afternoon.
A fire is burning near Victoria Street in Peachland, in a gulley between Ponderosa golf course and the new housing development on the hill.
There are district firefighters in the bush and the BC Wildfire Service has sent a team of six firefighters along with a helicopter and two tankers to the source.
Witnesses say firefighters have been "hitting it hard" from all angles.
"They have planes dropping retardant on it now," said Peachland resident Shannon Feicht.
Water-bombers and ground crews were in earlier.
The fire doesn't seem to be spreading just yet.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.