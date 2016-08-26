Hallmark set to start filming movie in Oliver on Sunday

An original movie series, Hallmark’s Autumn in the Vineyard, will be filming in Oliver starting Sunday, Aug. 28.

Production started in Vancouver on Aug. 14 and will continue in an Oliver vineyard this Sunday with filming until Aug. 3.

This original movie series will be airing on Saturday nights throughout October, premiering on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel in the US.

After just finishing filming Hallmark’s Summer Love movie series in mid-July in B.C., Rachael Leigh Cook (Robot Chicken, Perception) is back in B.C. to star in Autumn in the Vineyard.

The story is based on the 2013 book of the same name written by Marina Adair. Autumn in the Vineyard follows Frankie Baudouin, an aspiring winemaker who wants to turn his ranch into an award-winning winery.

Nate DeLuca has the same plans. The two have to put their differences and distrust aside in order to make their dreams come true, and somewhere along the way they begin to fall in love.

Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film Commissioner said in a press release Friday, “The Okanagan is often compared to California’s Napa Valley where the story is set. Once again, our beautiful Okanagan locations are bringing more and more productions to the region.”

For more information on the Okanagan Film Commission and all of the current productions visit okanaganfilm.com