Peachland rescue co-ordinated with wildfire fight

As Peachland firefighters headed into the hills above the town to fight a growing blaze, they got another alarming call.

"We were told that a female was thrown from her horse, in the trails," said Peachland Fire Chief Dennis Craig, explaining that the trails are just one ridge over from where the fire was being attacked.

"She was riding a horse by herself, and when she fell she called her husband, who contacted us. Then we were in contact with her until her cellphone died."

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members assisted with the search and eventually the woman was found.

It quickly became clear, however, that they needed further assistance from Penticton Search and Rescue who specialize from air extraction.

That's when things got complicated. The helicopter extraction needed to happen while the air assault on the fire underway.

"The fire wasn't threatening the rescue, but there were numerous helicopters actioning the fire and the search and rescue team was close," said Craig.

Luckily, he said,all went smoothly and the woman was air lifted to BC Ambulance and treated for her injuries.