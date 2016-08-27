- Home
News
Small fire in hills above Peachland
A small fire in the hills above Peachland is getting the attention of BC Wildfire service. What BC Wildfire representatives are calling the Antler Beach Fire, is around 0.2 hectares and is being managed with air support and six firefighters. It's showing mostly rank 1 fire behaviour, say wildfire representatives.
