Abandoned Rutland home destroyed in fire

Kelowna firefighters put out a blaze at a fruit packing plant in the city early Wednesday morning.

An abandoned Rutland home was destroyed Monday in an early morning fire.

At around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 29. Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received a 911 call reporting a house on fire at 600 block of Mugford Road in Kelowna.

"When fire crews arrived on scene they found an abandoned house, fully involved. The first arriving crew also noticed power lines laying in the driveway, blocking access," said Steve Wallick, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, in a press release.

"Fire crews managed to subdue the flames while staying clear of the downed power lines. Fortis electric was called to the scene and shut down the power to the live wires."

Kelowna fire responded with 16 personnel from three fire engines, a rescue truck, command vehicle and safety officer. BCAS, Fortis electric, gas and RCMP were also on scene.

There were no injuries and no one appeared to be in the structure at the time of the fire. The fire is suspicious and an investigation is pending. The house is a total loss.

Fire crews remain on scene mopping up and checking for hotspots.

Kelowna fire department would like to remind everyone to treat any downed power line as if it were live.