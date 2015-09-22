Kelowna transit to improve bus connections and handyDart service

Kelowna Regional Transit will improve connections on the local transit system starting next week, says B.C. Transit.

B.C. transit says riders who use the Kelowna Regional Transit system can expect more reliable service starting Sept.r 4.

According to B.C. Transit, in a customer survey conducted in April, improving reliability on the Frequent Transit Network, in which buses run at 15 to 30-minute intervals on routes connecting with local and rapid service, emerged as one of the top priorities for riders.

AS a result, the schedules have been revised on the following routes to enable them to run closer to their scheduled times and meet connections with other routes:

• 4 Pandosy/UBC-O Express

• 6 Glenmore/UBC-O

• 7 Glenmore,

• 8 University/OK College and

• 11 Rutland

All other services, which had been seasonally reduced in the summer, will return to their fall schedules next week.

As well, handyDART service is being improved to meet more of the current demand in Kelowna, with service improving on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and being extended on Saturdays until 6 p.m. Currently, the service only operates on Saturdays until 5 p.m.