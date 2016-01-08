Kelowa's Italian club offering a tasty way to help earthquake victims

The Kelowna Canadian Italian Club is doing its part to support those affected by the recent earthquake that hit central Italy.

The club will hold a fundraiser in aid of the victims of the earthquake Sept. 9.

The event will be two dinners held the same day—one at 5 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Pasta and meatballs with garlic toast will be served.

In addition tot he sit-down dinners, the club will also offer takeout service (the same pasta with meatballs) which will be sold on Sept 9 after 5 p.m. and on Sept. 10 from 11a.m to 3:30 p.m.

The dinner and pick-up for the takeout service will be at the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club's clubhouse hall, located at 770 Lawrence Avenue.

The cost per person is $15 for the dinner and $15 per individual takeout serving.

All proceeds will go to the to the earthquake relief effort.

Individual donations for the relief effort will also be accepted on both days.

To reserve tickets for the dinner and to make a takeout order, calling Joe Iafrancesco, president of the club, at 250-878-3619 or 250-860-6325.