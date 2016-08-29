Kelowna-Lake Country MP forming a youth council

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr wants to hear what young people in his riding have to say.

So he has announced the formation of the Kelowna-Lake Country Youth Council.

According to a posting on Fuhr's Facebook page, he is inviting anyone in the riding aged 16 to 24 to apply to join the council, a move he said is in keeping with the federal Liberal government's commitment to "meaningful" youth engagement.

"I would love to hear from youth in our community," said Fuhr, adding while the government has already received the first wave of applications for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national youth council, the formation of the local group will make it easier for young Canadians here to have their say closer to home.

In addition to his role as prime minister, Trudeau has also taken on responsibility for youth in his cabinet.

Fuhr said applications for the Kelowna-Lake Country Youth Council will be accepted up to Sept. 30 and the council will include young people from different schools, neighbourhoods and local associations throughout the riding.

Once selected, the council members will meet several time throughout the year to discuss issues that matter young people, their community and the country, he said.

To apply to join the Kelowna-Lake Country Youth Council go to https://goo.gl/forms/NDq9PCSFasdCYRhY2.