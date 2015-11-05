West Kelowna cops arrest suspect after overnight crime spree in Kelowna

The RCMP say a youth remains in police custody facing several charges after an overnight crime spree that started in Kelowna and ended in West Kelowna.

On Sunday, (Aug 28) at 9:55 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP say they received a report of a vehicle stolen from the 300-block of Clarissa Road. A short time later, an officer on patrol in downtown Kelowna spotted the stolen black Mercedes S430 travelling along Bernard Avenue.

The officer attempted to stop the car but failed, and it smashed into a parked vehicle on Lawrence Avenue. Officers arrived and arrested two woman at the crash scene.

Police then set up a containment area and conducted a search, with the assistance of a police dog, for a male suspect who fled on foot.

Shortly after midnight, the police responded to a report of an interrupted residential break and enter in the 700-block of Elliott Avenue. Police said the home owner successfully apprehended two individuals, while a third suspect fled in the owner's Dodge pickup truck, after allegedly stealing the owner’s wallet, cell phone and keys.

“The ongoing RCMP investigation identified a suspect and revealed that both alleged crimes were, in fact, related,” says Const. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelonwa RCMP.

“With the assistance of a cell phone tracking app, investigators tracked the stolen Dodge pickup truck and the theft suspect to the area of Creekview Crescent in West Kelowna."

There, members of the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP worked together to arrest a suspect, a 17-year-old West Kelowna youth, who was taken into custody without incident.

"The youth suspect was found still in possession of the property allegedly stolen during the break and enter on Elliott Avenue,” said saysO’Donaghey.

The suspect remains in police custody and faces potential charges including theft, theft of auto, break and enter, possession of stolen property, flight from police, and breach of a recognizance.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.