Kelowna driver lucky to escape injury say police

Kelowna RCMP say an impaired driver is lucky to have escaped serious injury after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree on Pandosy Street, early Sunday morning.

According to police, on Sunday, at 6:14 a.m. they responded to a report of a vehicle that had collided with a tree in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street. Emergency crews arrived to find a badly damaged grey Honda CR-V and the male driver out of the vehicle. He was alone.

Police say their preliminary findings suggest the Honda was travelling north on Pandosy when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve.

As a result, it is believed that the vehicle struck the curb, slid backwards across the roadway, went over the sidewalk and smashed into a tree on the vehicles rear passenger side.

Investigators say alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor following their interview of the driver at the scene.

He was subsequently given a breath test to indicate a level of intoxication and it registered higher then the legal limit.

The driver was taken to hospital for an assessment and later taken to the Kelowna RCMP detachment, where he provided another breath sample which also read over the legal limit.

The driver was released from custody, issued driving prohibitions and faces potential impaired driving charges.

Witnesses to the crash, who have not yet spoken to police, are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.