Kelowna man killed while walking on train tracks

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a man who died in Spence's Bridge on Aug. 27, 2016.

He was Jonathon Christopher Harris, 40, of Kelowna.

"At about 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2016, the conductor of an eastbound Via Rail passenger train, travelling from Vancouver to Kamloops, saw Harris walking westbound on the rail tracks where they pass through the community of Spence's Bridge," said Larry Marzinzik Regional Coroner, in a press release.

"The train could not stop in time, nor could Harris get off the tracks in time, to prevent Harris from being struck by the train. He was deceased at the scene."

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate this death. Harris's family has been notified of his death.