Agricultural Land Commission clears the way for Kelowna Airport expansion

City of Kelowna

The Agricultural Land Commission cleared the way for an expansion to Kelowna Airport and approved the agricultural land reserve exclusion application.

YLW applied to the ALC to exclude four properties at the south end of the airport lands to be used for aeronautical-related, airside development. The exclusion of these 22 hectares are needed for future airside development and expansion at YLW, securing long-term sustainability of operations.

“This decision was exceptionally important,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, in a press release. “As we’re unable to move the airport, we need to ensure that we have the available land to support the growth of YLW for future generations.”

As a part of the ALC’s application process, YLW incorporated extensive public feedback. The ALC’s approval is subject to conditions including YLW’s completion of the mitigation measures and agricultural enhancement strategies as outlined in the Agricultural Impact Assessment, submitted as part of the proposal.

“YLW recognizes the importance of agriculture and agri-tourism as an economic driver for both the Okanagan Valley and the airport,” said Shayne Dyrdal, Senior Airport Finance and Corporate Services Manager. “YLW has been active in supporting the local agri-tourism economy by identifying opportunities to highlight the sector to travelers, partnering with local agri-tourism businesses and involving community partners wherever possible.”

The full decision record and approval conditions will be posted by the ALC on its website at www.alc.gov.bc.ca.