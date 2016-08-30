Kelowna cyclist sent to hospital after crash

A cyclist was sent to hospital with injuries after colliding with a vehicle late Monday evening in Kelowna.

The Kelowna RCMP responded Aug. 29 at 10:39 p.m., to a report of a cyclist involved collision in the 500 block of Harvey Avenue.

"Police have determined that the driver of a brown Toyota Corolla was in the process of turning right onto Harvey Avenue, northbound from a business parking lot, when they collided with a cyclist," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release.

"Witnesses at the scene told police that the cyclist was observed riding southbound along the sidewalk and that the cyclist was operating without a helmet or lights."

The cyclist, a 61-year-old Kelowna man, was assessed at the scene and transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Services suffering from what police describe to be moderate, however non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 19-year-old Kelowna woman, remained at the scene.

“RCMP would like to remind cyclists to wear a helmet that fits and ride with the flow of traffic, never against,“said O’Donaghey. “It’s equally important to ensure that you are clearly visible to drivers, this can be achieved by wearing bright reflective clothing, by displaying a white light to the front of you bicycle and a red light to the rear."

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.