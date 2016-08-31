Former Okanagan politician Fred King dies at 93

A World War II veteran who went on to represent the Okanagan region in Parliament has died.

Fred King died at a hospice in Penticton on Tuesday morning. He was 93.

Born and raised in Kaleden, King joined the Royal Canadian Air Force after high school and served in Burma during World War II. He had a number of varied careers when he returned, including fruit farmer and postmaster.

In 1979, King was elected member of Parliament for the riding of Okanagan Similkameen as a Progressive Conservative.

He retired from politics in 1988 after being defeated by New Democrat Jack Whittaker.

Dan Albas currently represents King's old riding, and said the politician always took the time to listen to the concerns of his citizens and believed in serving his community.

"I always appreciated Fred's smile and his advice and they were always delivered in that order," said the MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. "I will greatly miss him."

King stayed active in his community after leaving politics, working as a director with the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation and spearheading a project to recognize local veterans.

King and his wife, Audrey, were married for 65 years before her death in 2013. The couple had three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Canadian Press