Proponents for new West Kelowna city hall to hold open house today

The Yes side in the campaign leading up to West Kelowna's Sept. 17 referendum on a plan for a new city hall, will hold an open house to provide the public with information this evening.

The open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Lakeview Community Hall at 860 Anders Road in Lakeview Heights.

Organized by the Vote Yes4CivicCentre committee, tonight's event will include information, pictures and representatives of the city and Interior Health.

The city wants to borrow $7.7 million towards the $14 million cost of the new city hall, a building that would be owned by the city but part of a bigger development featuring three privately owned buildings. One of the buildings would be for commercial tenants and two would be residential buildings.

Interior Health plans to consolidate its Westside operations in the commercial building.

As part of the overall development, a civic plaza would also be built and the existing municipal offices and council chamber at the Mt. Boucherie Recreation Complex returned to once again be part of the recreation centre.

In additon to tonight's meeting, the yes campaign had already announced it planns to hold two other open houses—Sept. 6 and 13— at the existing municipal offices at Mt. Boucherie.

For more information on the city hall project go to the City of West Kelowna's website, www.westkelownacity.ca/cityhall and for information on how and where to vote in the referendum, go to www.westkelownacity.ca/referendum.