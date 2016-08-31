Man exposes himself to potential charges

A man faces potential charges after allegedly exposing himself to a woman early Wednesday morning in Kelowna.

On August 31, at 1:29 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an indecent act that took place near the intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Ethel Street.

Police determined that the woman caller had pulled her vehicle to the side of Lawrence Avenue to use her cell phone when a male exposed himself to her as he walked past her car.

Police were provided with a detailed description of the suspect who fled north on Ethel Street.

An officer quickly located an intoxicated man matching the suspect’s description on Fuller Avenue attempting to hide.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man of the North Thompson area, was arrested, held in custody overnight and later released. He faces potential charges of committing an indecent act and he is expected to appear in court on Nov. 17.

Police were advised that there may have been additional witnesses at the time of the incident, and ask anyone with additional information to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.