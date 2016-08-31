Man wanted in Alberta obstructs Kelowna Mountie

A man wanted in Alberta faces potential charges in B.C. after providing a false name to Mounties in Kelowna.

On Aug. 30, at 11:30 p.m., a Kelowna Mountie conducted a check of a group of individuals at Osprey Park in Kelowna. The officer was given what he suspected was a false name from one of the men in the group.

The man, who was subsequently taken into police custody, was found in possession of various weapons including bear spray, a hunting knife, a bear banger device with ammunition and personal identification in names of other persons.

Investigators later positively identified their suspect as a 31-year-old Calgary man, deemed to be wanted in Alberta on outstanding warrants related to property and weapons offences.

“The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP will be making efforts to contact the rightful owners of the personal identification recovered,” said Kelowna Const. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The man now faces potential charges in B.C., including obstruct a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime and weapons-related offences. He was held in custody and was expected to appear in Kelowna court Aug. 31.