Drivers in Kelowna reminded school speed zones now start earlier

As students make their way back to class next week, motorists in Kelowna are reminded that school zones will be be in effect starting at 7:30 a.m. rather than the previous start time of 8 a.m. to ensure students’ safety.

The school zone extension was brought forward by the Central Okanagan School District in July and approved by Kelowna city council to come into effect for the start of the 2016 school year next week.

“The board appreciates that Kelowna city council has changed the school zone times to reflect that students are often in the vicinity of schools earlier than 8 a.m.” said Moyra Baxter, chairwoman of the Central Okanagan Board of Education.

“It’s a small but significant change that keeps student safety top of mind,” said Dave Gibson, regional traffic safety officer with the school district. “With more morning programs available to students of all ages, from elementary to high school, the change more accurately reflects the timeframe that students are active around, and arriving at school.”

The 30 kilometre per hour school zone speed limit is in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

School zone signs in Kelowna have been changed to show adjusted start time.