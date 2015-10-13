Wildfire prompts home evacuations near Lytton

A wildfire burning near Lytton has forced the evacuation of more than a dozen homes.

Fire information officer Kelsey Winter says the fire burning near the Lytton First Nation is aggressive and fuelled by wind.

The flames covered about 100 hectares around 5 p.m. and were moving at a moderate speed.

The Lytton First Nation ordered that 16 homes be evacuated. About 20 others are under an evacuation alert, meaning they may need to leave at any time.

Winter says air tankers, helicopters and 44 firefighters working on the blaze.

The Canadian Press