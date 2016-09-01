Armstrong fair gets off to a strong start

The Armstrong fair is proving popular.

A total of 18,327 people passed through the gates on opening day of the Interior Provincial Exhibition Wednesday.

"We had a record crowd for a Wednesday, which was great," said Yvonne Paulson, general manager.

Last year's Wednesday attendance was 17,145 people.

One of the factors that helped this Wednesday was the blue sky and warm temperatures.

"The weather was fantastic," said Paulson.

Thursday is family day and a number of events are scheduled, including watermelon and corn on the cob eating contests, and the 4-H dog and llama shows.

Paulson is new on the job and she has been impressed with the IPE staff and volunteers.

"The team was awesome and everyone helped out," she said.