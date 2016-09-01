Update: Mounties take one into custody after West Kelowna man-hunt

Mounties have taken one man into custody and re-opened the portion of Boucherie Road they closed for what appears to have been a successful manhunt.

Little information on the RCMP manhunt has been made available, but there has been speculation that it had something to do with a firearms incident.

The public became aware of RCMP activity when a plane repeatedly circled above a West Kelowna neighbourhood Thursday morning, starting around 10 a.m. Mounties then announced they'd closed down Boucherie Road between Montigny Road and Mission Hill Road or an incident, asking the public to avoid the area.

Nearby, Allison Place resident Weldon LeBlanc noted the plane circled around the area around 50 times this morning before flying away just before 11 a.m. He added that it wasn't too unsettling to his neighbours residents who were still walking and driving by, but not hiding away.

More information will be posted when the Mounties make it available.