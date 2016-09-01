  • Connect with Us

News

Update: Mounties take one into custody after West Kelowna man-hunt

Cop cars - Capital News file
Cop cars
— image credit: Capital News file
  • posted Sep 1, 2016 at 10:00 AM— updated Sep 1, 2016 at 11:43 AM

Mounties have taken one man into custody  and re-opened the portion of Boucherie Road they closed for what appears to have been a successful manhunt.

Little information on the RCMP manhunt has been made available, but there has been speculation that it had something to do with a firearms incident.

The public became aware of  RCMP activity when a plane  repeatedly circled above a West Kelowna neighbourhood Thursday morning, starting around 10 a.m.  Mounties  then announced they'd  closed down  Boucherie Road between Montigny Road and Mission Hill Road or an incident,    asking the public to avoid the area.

Nearby, Allison Place resident Weldon LeBlanc noted the plane circled around the area around 50 times this morning before flying away just before 11 a.m. He added that it wasn't too unsettling to his neighbours residents who were still walking and driving by, but not hiding away.

More information will be posted when the Mounties make it available.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event