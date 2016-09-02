West Kelowna man faces charges after late night crash and dine

An Okanagan man potentially faces charges after a late night crash in West Kelowna that sent two to hospital.

Mounties responded at 9:19 p.m. Aug. 31 to a report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Lower Glenrosa Road and Glencoe Road in West Kelowna.

Police learned that a late 90s, blue Chevrolet pickup truck allegedly failed to stop for a stop sign when it subsequently collided with a grey Honda Civic in the intersection.

"Witnesses at the scene told police that the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot to a nearby restaurant," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release.

"Both the occupants of the Honda Civic sustained injuries as a result of the crash. They were each transported from the scene to hospital for treatment of what police describe as moderate to serious injuries, however believed to be non-life threatening in nature."

The driver of the pickup was located by police, still inside the restaurant.

During their interaction, investigators determined that the driver displayed noticeable signs and symptoms of intoxication by alcohol. He was taken into police custody, an impaired driving investigation was started and a demand was made of the driver who was taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment.

The driver refused to provide samples of his breath to police.

The driver, a 49-year-old man of West Kelowna, faces potential charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, fail or refuse to provide a sample and fail to remain at the scene of an accident.

The police investigation is ongoing and the RCMP are looking for further witnesses to the crash and the events which transpired following the crash. If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact Cpl. Cory Lepine of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.