Advance voting Sept. 7 and 13 in West Kelowna city hall referendum

Voters who want to cast a ballot early in West Kelowna’s referendum on borrowing $7.7 million for a new city hall, will have their first opportunity Sept. 7.

That’s the first of two days of advance voting in the referendum. The other advance voting day is Sept. 13. The referendum itself goes Sept. 17.

The city is encouraging as many of its 26,030 eligible voters as possible to get out and vote.

Advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Hall, 2466 Main Street in Westbank. On Sept. 17, the polls will also be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at four locations:

• Const. Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive;

• George Pringle Elementary School, 3770 Elliott Road;

• Glenrosa Middle School, 2974 Glen Abbey Place; and,

• Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road.

All voters must show two pieces of ID, one with their signature and one with their address.

Voters must be at least 18 on voting day, a Canadian citizen, a B.C. resident for at least six months, a resident or registered property owner in West Kelonwa for at least 30 days and not disqualification from voting under the Local Government Act .