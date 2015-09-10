Campfire ban lifted in Central Okanagan

The change in the weather has prompted a change in what type of fires are allowed in the Central Okanagan.

Effective at noon today, the ban on campfires will be lifted in most Central Okanagan areas. However, within the city of Kelowna campfires will remain banned. Campfires are not permitted at any time within city limits.

The ban on campfires in local government fire jurisdictions in the Central Okanagan has been in place since Aug. 19. But forecast showers and cooler temperatures are expected to reduce the potential fire threat.

Starting this afternoon, campfires will again be allowed within the Regional District of Central Okanagan fire protection areas (Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside, Wilson's Landing), the City of West Kelowna, the District of Lake Country, and District of Peachland with appropriate precautions to prevent a spread of the fire.

Keep in mind that fireworks are not allowed at any time in most areas of the Central Okanagan. Use of fireworks in the District of Lake Country and City of West Kelowna must be approved in writing by the fire chief.

The regional district is also reminding people that all smoking materials should be carefully extinguished and motorists are being told not to throw cigarettes or other smoking materials from their vehicle.

As well, smoking is not allowed in any RDCO regional park or municipal park in Kelowna and West Kelowna. Smoking is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sports fields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in the District of Peachland.

Open burning has not been allowed within any jurisdiction of the regional district and member municipalities since April 30.

Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint.

Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the regional fire dispatch centre at 250-469-8577.