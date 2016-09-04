UBC student move-in day is a fast-paced, well-choreographed team effort

Today more than 1,200 students will embark on a life milestone they will never forget.

Student move-in day—when students, including some 800 first-year students, move into their home-away-from-home for the upcoming academic year—begins at 8:30 a.m.

It’s a day that involves much of the campus community as volunteers choreograph the parade of vehicles that is expected to conclude by lunch time.

Much of the campus gets involved as upper-year student volunteers from various organizations, including Heat Athletes, Peer Mentors, and Orientation Leaders, work hard to help move boxes and support those new to campus.

Once the boxes are ready to be unpacked, students are expected to attend a floor meeting in their residence and parents and family members are welcome to attend parent conferences.

Ian Cull, associate vice-president, students, said UBC administration encourages parents of local students, those who will commute to campus, to attend the parent conference. It’s important, he says, that all parents are aware of the support system and strategies that UBC has set in place for the students.

“It is our shared desire to support their students so they will take advantage of the exceptional educational experiences and opportunities UBC offers,” said Cull. “We want the parents to be aware of all of these opportunities, so they can encourage their students to participate in them.”

After the initial welcome, information sessions will include topics ranging from financial information, student wellbeing, campus life, and academic expectations, and more and are open for the parents to attend.