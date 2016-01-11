Part of downtown Kelowna street to close on Tuesday, Wednesday

Drivers using downtown Kelowna streets next week are being asked to steer clear of Doyle Avenue between Ellis and St. Paul streets on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

That's when the for final paving in front of the new Interior Health Kelowna Community Health Services Centre building will be carried out.

During that time, there may also be minor traffic disruptions on Ellis Street and St. Paul Street, according to the city.

Motorists are asked to watch their speed and obey any traffic control personnel.

Pedestrians will continue to have access to the sidewalks on either side of Ellis Street.

The new five-storey IH building will house approximately 800 Interior Health staff and is anticipated for completion later this year.