Kelowna senior injured in home invasion

A violent break and enter overnight to a Kelowna home sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

The Kelowna RCMP responded at 9:01 p.m. Thursday, to a report of a violent break and enter which had just occurred to a home in the 600 block of Denali Court.

"Police have learned that as many as three masked men forced their way inside the home, which was occupied by a man and two women at the time," said Const. Jesse O'Donaghey, in a press release.

"The suspects physically assaulted the occupants inside the home and fled with only a few electronic devices."

RCMP officers set up an area of containment and a Police Service Dog was brought in to assist with a search for the suspects. Investigators located and seized the items stolen during the break in nearby.

One of the residents, a 70-year-old man, sustained serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by BC Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for further treatment.

The suspects were each believed to be men in their 20s, of average heights, average builds, wearing dark clothing along with black masks which were pointed at the top with the eyes cut out.

The RCMP investigation is ongoing, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.